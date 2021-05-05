Dublin Unified to fill board vacancy by appointment

The Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees has opted for a direct appointment, rather than calling for a special election, to fill the vacancy on its dais created by the sudden death of Trustee Area 3 representative Catherine Kuo in March.
Area 3 residents interested in applying must complete the packet by 4 p.m. Tuesday (May 11).
The provisional appointment, which is expected to be made at a public hearing one week later, will last through DUSD's next regularly scheduled election in November 2022 -- as opposed to the full duration of Kuo's term, which was due to run out in 2024.
The four sitting trustees decided against a special election and set the application and appointment schedule during their meeting on April 29.
There will be a special board meeting on May 18 for the trustees to publicly interview qualified candidates and make the final appointment for the 20-month assignment.
To be eligible, an applicant must live within Trustee Area 3, which is generally the southern half of Dublin between Dougherty Road and Tassajara Road, with a little bit also extending over to Fallon Road. A full map is available on the district website.
Candidates must also be at least 18 years old, a California citizen, a registered voter and not disqualified by law from holding a civil office.
Preferred qualifications, according to DUSD, include "experience in community leadership; knowledge of the Dublin Unified School District; and knowledge and/or practical experience needed to understand publicly funded school district issues -- finances, budget, personnel and policies."
To obtain an application, visit dublinusd.org or call 925-828-2551.
The board has been faced with the prospect of addressing the vacancy as part of the aftermath of Kuo's death on March 24. The second-year trustee and married mother of two was fatally struck by an SUV while volunteering to distribute food at Fallon Middle School in what police and school officials described as a "tragic accident."
Dublin Police Services has completed its investigation into the collision and forwarded the case to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for review, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.
