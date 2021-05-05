Dublin Unified to fill board vacancy by appointment

The Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees has opted for a direct appointment, rather than calling for a special election, to fill the vacancy on its dais created by the sudden death of Trustee Area 3 representative Catherine Kuo in March.

Area 3 residents interested in applying must complete the packet by 4 p.m. Tuesday (May 11).

The provisional appointment, which is expected to be made at a public hearing one week later, will last through DUSD's next regularly scheduled election in November 2022 -- as opposed to the full duration of Kuo's term, which was due to run out in 2024.

The four sitting trustees decided against a special election and set the application and appointment schedule during their meeting on April 29.

There will be a special board meeting on May 18 for the trustees to publicly interview qualified candidates and make the final appointment for the 20-month assignment.