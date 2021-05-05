San Ramon: Crow Canyon-Bollinger Canyon intersection reopens after fatal crash

The San Ramon Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads that happened early Wednesday afternoon.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, after previously closing Crow Canyon Road in the eastbound direction at Bollinger Canyon, San Ramon police officials say that all roads have reopened.
Editor's note: This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.