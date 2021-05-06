Coroner IDs San Ramon resident killed in multi-car crash

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Division has identified the victim who died in a three-car crash at the intersection of Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads in San Ramon on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old San Ramon resident Susan Guinee, who city police say died after a truck struck her vehicle at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to San Ramon police Capt. Cary Goldberg, while the crash is still under investigation, it appears that the truck struck Guinee's vehicle after running a red light while traveling eastbound on Crow Canyon Road.

The lone occupant of her vehicle, Guinee had been attempting to turn westbound on Crow Canyon Road from Bollinger Canyon Road when she was struck, according to police.

Police officials added that three other involved people were either transported to the hospital by ambulance or treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.