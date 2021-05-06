Dublin school board picks San Jose leader Funk as finalist for superintendent

The Dublin Unified School District trustees on Thursday publicly identified Chris Funk, a school leader in the San Jose area, as their top choice as the district's next superintendent, pending successful contract negotiations over the coming days.
Funk, who has more than three decades of experience in public education, has led the San Jose-based East Side Union High School District as superintendent for the past nine years.
"While already a high-performing district, one that the students, staff, board, and the community should be very proud of, I'm eager to see what new heights we can achieve together and how we can provide every student a world-class education regardless of their economic, gender or cultural background," Funk said in a statement released by DUSD on Thursday morning.
The Dublin school board is scheduled to confirm Funk's appointment during its regular meeting on Tuesday (May 11), provided the two sides reach an agreement on his employment contract and he passes a background check. He would take the reins on July 1 to become DUSD's first permanent superintendent since 2019.
DUSD Board President Dan Cherrier praised Funk as "exceptionally qualified to lead our district, now and into the future."
"The process of selecting a superintendent for a school district with all the complexities found in Dublin is not easy," Cherrier said in a statement. "Dublin is a unique environment and the Board needed to be confident that the selected candidate has the skills needed to address our current growth challenges while maintaining academic excellence, being vigilant regarding issues of equity, and positioning the district for future success."
