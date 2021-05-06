San Ramon: Owner of construction firm admits to fraud, money laundering

The owner of a Bay Area construction firm admitted to committing felony workers' compensation insurance fraud after years of firing employees when they requested medical treatment for work-related injuries, Santa Clara County prosecutors said.

Man Tat Szeto, 71, of San Ramon, was also charged with unemployment insurance tax fraud and money laundering.

Szeto agreed to a plea deal with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, which announced the agreement Wednesday after a two-year investigation performed in coordination with the California Department of Insurance and the state's Department of Industrial Relations.

The agreement requires that Szeto be placed on five years of formal probation, serve nine months in county jail and make restitution of approximately $250,000.

"When unscrupulous employers refuse to pay fair hourly wages, cheat on taxes, and cover-up workplace injuries, they exploit vulnerable individuals as well as our community which must bear the cost of illegality," Deputy DA Mattia Corsiglia said.