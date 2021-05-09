News

Air district encourages reduction in vehicle use as smog season begins

Air Quality Awareness Week recently held nationwide

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, May 9, 2021, 6:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area's agency overseeing regional air quality recently announced the beginning of Spare the Air smog season, encouraging residents to reduce or eliminate their commutes using personal vehicles.

Vehicles are one of the region's largest sources of smog and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Vehicle traffic has also returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to BAAQMD officials.

"We are asking Bay Area residents to consider commute alternatives like working remotely, taking transit and walking or biking to work instead of driving alone to reduce harmful air pollution and traffic gridlock," BAAQMD CEO Jack Broadbent said.

The district issues Spare the Air alerts when it expects unhealthy levels of ozone pollution, which can cause throat and lung irritation and congestion.

High pollution levels can also aggravate and worsen the effects of asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Residents are advised during Spare the Air alert periods to limit outdoor exercise in the late afternoons, when ozone pollution concentration is generally highest.

The district's announcement coincided with the beginning of Air Quality Awareness Week, a nationwide effort to encourage people to limit activities that increase air pollution.

People can find more information on Spare the Air alerts at https://www.sparetheair.org or by calling 800-435-7247.

