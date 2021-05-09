Air district encourages reduction in vehicle use as smog season begins

The Bay Area's agency overseeing regional air quality recently announced the beginning of Spare the Air smog season, encouraging residents to reduce or eliminate their commutes using personal vehicles.

Vehicles are one of the region's largest sources of smog and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Vehicle traffic has also returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to BAAQMD officials.

"We are asking Bay Area residents to consider commute alternatives like working remotely, taking transit and walking or biking to work instead of driving alone to reduce harmful air pollution and traffic gridlock," BAAQMD CEO Jack Broadbent said.

The district issues Spare the Air alerts when it expects unhealthy levels of ozone pollution, which can cause throat and lung irritation and congestion.