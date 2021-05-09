Alamo: Crews quickly knock down vegetation fire sparked by weed trimmer

Firefighters limited a vegetation fire to under 1 acre after it ignited Saturday in Alamo due to a problematic weed trimmer being used in dry and windy conditions during a Red Flag Warning day, according to fire officials.

The situation developed just before noon on Biltmore Drive, not far from the Round Hill Country Club golf course, on private land that is designated in the state responsibility area for wildfire reasons, according to Ron Marley, emergency preparedness coordinator for the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

A contractor hired by the property owner was cutting back weeds and grass when their weed eater began to malfunction and caught fire itself while melting plastic onto the vegetation, according to Marley. Weed abatement should not have been occurring under the Red Flag conditions Saturday.

SRVFPD and Cal Fire crews responded to the area and worked successfully to contain the fire at 0.76 acres, according to Marley.

The incident should serve as a reminder to only conduct weed-trimming activities under appropriate weather conditions, according to Marley. "We want that done (weed abatement), but we have to do that responsibly," he told DanvilleSanRamon.com.