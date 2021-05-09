Local Red Flag Warning extended to Tuesday

The National Weather Service on Sunday extended a Red Flag Warning to Tuesday evening for the North and East Bay hills and the East Bay valleys due to weather conditions that pose a risk of wildfires.

The warning was initially set to expire on Monday morning, but the weather service said conditions that include gusty north to northeast winds, low humidity and high temperatures would persist. The warning is now in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service urges people to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches, keep vehicles off of dry grass, avoid using any outdoor equipment that may create sparks, and to not drag tow chains.