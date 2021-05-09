Pleasanton actress stars in new film, 'It's What's on the Inside'

"My character's inner struggle with her mental health and self-isolation is on full display in this film, and my hope is that it validates anyone going through similar struggles because they're not alone and there is hope," Hinsberg said.

Hinsberg said her latest creation, "It's What's on the Inside," is indie filmmaking at its finest. Released last month on Amazon Prime and Fandango Now, the comedic drama is the story of an agoraphobic life coach who takes steps to overcoming her fears with help from her clients and a delivery guy, played by Michael G. Gabel.

"My parents described what an actor is, and my mind was blown. It piqued my interest."

"As a kid, my parents would put me to bed early and get to watch whatever they wanted," she recalled. "One night they were watching 'Scream,' and I walked in on a scene where someone was getting stabbed, and I freaked out.

Actress Michelle Hinsberg, who hails from Pleasanton, remembers when she was about 7 and first learned about acting.

"I moved to Los Angeles when I was 18 and did production assistance work," she said. "Then I decided to go to college."

Hinsburg graduated from Foothill High, class of 2010, although after two years of attending in-person she switched to homeschooling for the freedom it offered her to pursue her career.

"I did not get into a theater group growing up. I always wanted to be part of a drama club but I was way too shy," she remembered.

She began taking acting lessons in the fifth grade, in San Ramon. When she was 11, she went to an Industry Network showcase in Los Angeles to perform in front of agents. She also performed in "A Christmas Carol," for Pleasanton Civic Arts, along with her father, Paul Hinsberg.

Hinsberg was born in Tucson, and her family moved to Pleasanton when she was 4. She attended Donlon Elementary and Hart Middle School.

Quite a bit of filmmaking is done in Reno, she said, and she made several commercials, including one for Heavenly Ski Resort and another for a local bank.

"He was in a film group I was part of -- and I made sure this time not to be shy," she said with a laugh. "In Reno, I made sure to jump in, and I made awesome friends."

"I had the option to do theater but decided I wanted to learn about human behavior," she said. "I had taken acting classes in L.A. and wanted to dive into the human aspect of it. I'm a big fan of psychology."

"I'm calling it a Midwest indie drama," she said. "The role will be really physical. I'm working on it now, learning my lines and my character -- about her psychology."

Hinsberg recently received the script for the project, which she'll be shooting out of state for three or four weeks this summer.

She is hoping someday to play a superhero in a Marvel movie, she said. But meanwhile she was pleased to just land the part of a fugitive on the run who lives in the woods, foraging for food and hunting with a bow and arrow.

"It was nice to have my psychology background to use for that," she added.

"Either I'm crying or I'm super quirky and over-the-top cutesy," she said with a laugh. "In 'Oat Milk' I was the quirky cute girl. On 'Inside,' I got to cry a lot."

"We made it as a pilot to a potential TV show, so he can pitch it to producers," she said.

"The directing is mostly just for fun. Sometimes as an actor you want to take over and direct things," she said. "It's fun to stretch that muscle."

"When you start out you have to invest a lot, in classes, head shots, marketing yourself to casting directors and producers," she explained. "Plus you have to have money to take time off to do free projects."

She returned to Los Angeles in 2018 and was able to hit the ground running toward her acting goals, Hinsberg said; she also took a full-time job as a human resources marketing associate.

Pleasanton actress stars in new film, 'It's What's on the Inside'

Foothill alum reflects on craft, burgeoning career