Walk-in COVID vaccinations now available at all county-run sites

Open to anyone 16 and older, regardless of whether they live in Contra Costa County

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, May 9, 2021, 7:22 pm 0
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all Contra Costa County-run vaccination sites, county officials announced Friday.

Vaccinations are available to everyone age 16 and up, regardless of whether they live or work in the county.

The county's ample vaccine supply also allows recipients a choice of the one-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen or the two-dose vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

"We are doing everything we can to remove barriers and make it as convenient and easy as possible for people to get vaccinated," Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said. "Vaccines don't just protect your health -- they give peace of mind and let us be with our friends and families without worrying."

More than 1.15 million vaccine doses have been administered countywide as of Friday morning, and 71.5% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose.

Contra Costa Health Services operates more than a dozen vaccination clinics across the county, with both weekend and evening availability.

People are advised to visit covidvaccine.cchealth.org or call 833-829-2626 to schedule a vaccination appointment in advance.

Up-to-date county vaccination data is also available at www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/vaccine-dashboard.

