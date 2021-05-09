Walnut Creek: DA declines to charge officers in 2019 fatal shooting of Miles Hall

Walnut Creek police officers began arriving at the scene roughly 10 minutes later and set up a staging area near the intersection of Orchard Lane and Lancaster Road in an effort to intercept Hall.

Other neighbors and witnesses made subsequent reports to law enforcement, claiming that Hall was carrying a nearly 5-foot long steel digging tool and chased at least one person's vehicle on foot.

Investigators in District Attorney Diana Becton's office determined that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Officers KC Hsiao and Melissa Murphy, who shot Hall a combined four times on June 2, 2019, after responding to reports of a disturbance at his home.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that no charges will be filed against any of the officers involved in the 2019 fatal shooting of Miles Hall, a 23-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis near his home.

The beanbags did not slow Hall, at which point Hsiao and Murphy shot at Hall, hitting him four times. Hall was taken to John Muir Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Hall began running toward the officers with the digging tool in hand as Officer Matt Smith attempted to subdue him using a beanbag shotgun, according to the district attorney's office.

Officers first attempted to contact Hall near 140 Arlene Lane, but he did not respond to commands to stop running and drop the digging tool.

Walnut Creek police officers had some previous knowledge that Hall dealt with mental illness after they had subdued him using non-lethal force during a previous encounter in which he had brandished a knife.

"Mental health is one of our society's most serious crises and we must do whatever we can to provide immediate help to those who need it most," Wilk said. "We will continue to work with the community to do whatever possible to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring again in Walnut Creek, and in the meantime we hope that all viewpoints are shared peacefully."

Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk said in a statement that the two years since Hall's death have been painful and the city grieves over his death "each day."

The city of Walnut Creek's budget for the current fiscal year also includes $100,000 to expand the use of mobile crisis units to respond to people experiencing mental health issues.

Hall's parents subsequently said the settlement money would be used to fund a foundation named after Hall that focuses on reforming law enforcement's responses to people experiencing mental health crises.

The report from the DA's office on the shooting and subsequent investigation can be found here .

"What we're learning on this journey is that we're not alone in this fight," she said, adding "we stand together because now we are family."

Taun Hall said Friday that she was heartened by the support from the other families of people killed while they were struggling with their mental health.

"We can't have our loved ones back," he added. "So we can't get justice."

"I'm here not just to call for accountability on all levels, but call for justice and let you guys know there's a difference between justice and accountability," Clark said.

Grant, 22, was shot and killed by then-BART police officer Johannes Mehserle at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland on Jan. 1, 2009; Clark, 22, was shot and killed in his grandmother's backyard when two Sacramento police officers mistook a cell phone in his hand for a gun; and Quinto, 30, died after a confrontation with Antioch police in December after his family said an officer knelt on his neck for roughly five minutes.

Attendees included Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant III. Also there was Grant's uncle, Cephus "Uncle Bobby" X Johnson. Also in attendance were Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, and the family of Angelo Quinto.

Taun and Scott Hall held the news conference with Burris, who is representing the family, as well as family members of other people of color who have been killed by law enforcement officers or in police custody in recent years.

"Just because the DA didn't find that there was enough evidence to criminally charge the officers involved, it doesn't mean that the officers involved acted appropriately," Scott Hall said.

Miles Hall's mother, Taun Hall, and father Scott Hall held a news briefing Friday following the announcement from the DA's office that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Hsiao and Murphy.

Hall's family said in a statement that they plan to call on California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to review the case.

Walnut Creek: DA declines to charge officers in 2019 fatal shooting of Miles Hall

Family calls on state and federal authorities to review case after Becton's decision Friday