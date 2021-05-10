Danville: Council to talk 2021-22 operating budget

The Danville Town Council plans to meet for an in-person meeting on Tuesday morning, where town staff will continue their review of the fiscal year 2021-22 operating budget and capital improvement program.

During the meeting, town staff will review the town's overall budget, including expenditures on programs and other services, expected revenue from property and other sources and review plans for various capital improvement projects.

Council members will gather for the special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (May 11) at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St.

Seating will be limited in order to allow for social distancing among attendees, who are all required to wear face coverings if they wish to attend the meeting.