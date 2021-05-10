Danville: Planning Commission to review state legislation

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review new legislation coming out of Sacramento during a special meeting on Tuesday, and residents are invited to view the meeting and share any questions or concerns they may have.

Set to be held virtually, town staff will be on hand to discuss state legislation that may affect the town and its planning efforts, as well as major projects being developed in the town.

The Planning Commission is set to hold its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (May 11).

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 843 4773 7110 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.