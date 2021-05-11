Contra Costa County added to drought emergency proclamation

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that his proposed state budget includes a $5.1 billion investment in water infrastructure and drought resilience as the state faces critical water shortages in major reservoirs.

The proposed allocation would be spent over four years and includes $1.3 billion for improved drinking and wastewater infrastructure, $60 million to help the agriculture industry reduce its water use and greenhouse gas emissions and $200 million for habitat restoration.

Newsom, announcing the investment at the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County, said the state has lost some 500,000 acre-feet of runoff over the last three weeks compared to what state water officials expected.

That total is equivalent to the water usage by 1 million households for a year.

"What we've experienced is what some had predicted but no one had necessarily experienced," Newsom said. "And that was snow melt so acute that it didn't actually run off into reservoirs or rivers, but it actually seeped into the dry, parched ground underneath, much of it evaporating completely."