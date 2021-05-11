EBMUD water experts tackle conservation, water quality, as drought advances

EBMUD declared a Stage 1 drought in late April, meaning customers in Contra Costa and Alameda counties are being asked to cut water use by 10%, for now.

Water managers all over California will be dealing with problems this year. The recent rainy season was the state's driest in many areas since "Saturday Night Fever" was in theaters.

"But to me, I think what has been interesting for me is to watch the shift in how problems are solved."

"That story is always evolving," Tognolini said last week, during a virtual chat with the public, hosted by Local News Matters. "There are many interesting stories to be told about innovation in the water industry, water efficiency, competing uses, etc."

Businesses are already trying to recover from the pandemic. Lee says EBMUD doesn't want to discourage anyone from using water; they just want them to use water "with purpose."

Water late at night and early in the morning to reduce evaporation, which is why you should also cover your pool when not in use. Check for leaks outside, as well. Sweep your driveway instead of using the hose. Go to car washes where they recycle water.

Lee said only run full loads in dish and clothes washers, scrape leftover food in the trash instead of rinsing dishes and turn off faucets when not necessary. Shorten those showers and skip the baths. Check for leaks, especially in toilet "flappers" where you won't hear the leak.

Tognolini and Andrew Lee, EBMUD's head of customer service, said the state's tap won't go dry anytime soon. But there's plenty of concern over what Californians should be doing right now.

The district has started the process of buying supplemental water from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Central Valley Project, as well as tapping Sacramento River water through the Freeport Regional Water Project, which it's done during previous droughts, though not as early as this year.

Through April 18, "Mokelumne precipitation" was at 54% of average, according to a report last month, which also said East Bay precipitation was at 33% of normal. Statewide, rainfall numbers are at 34% of normal.

Part of EBMUD's strategy involved buying water from other agencies, when necessary. Most of the district's water supply comes from Sierra snowmelt above the Mokelumne River.

"As we return to work in the office buildings, create a way for workers to report leaks and remind staff to use water efficiently. For large industrial and institutional customers, they can always work with water conservation staff to develop a water budget that meets the needs of their operation."

"For restaurants, only serve water for dining upon request, wash only full loads of dishes, do not defrost foods with running water," Lee said. "For coin-operated laundromats, they can consider upgrading to high-efficient machines (EBMUD has a great incentive program for this)."

"EBMUD has a solid drought management plan in place to help us get through even the worst conditions," Lee said. "From the perspective of conservation, customers will be asked do more to help if the condition worsens. In case we get to a Stage 2 drought, customers will be asked to ramp up our voluntary conservation goal to 15%. If we get to a Stage 3 drought, the 15% reduction goal will become mandatory. The mandatory conservation goal will extend beyond 15% if there is a Stage 4 drought."

"Water delivered by EBMUD during droughts is safe, just like it is at other times," he said. "Sometimes, customers may think their water tastes different. That's because, during droughts, we have to use other sources of supply, so if you are used to one water taste, you may notice. But again, the water is safe."

EBMUD water experts tackle conservation, water quality, as drought advances

San Ramon Valley communities asked to cut water use by 10%