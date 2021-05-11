Man arrested after allegedly hitting SRPD cruiser, later trying to escape on foot along outer edge of freeway overpass

San Ramon police arrested a man who allegedly rammed his car into a police vehicle before leading officers on a chase through the city into Danville and then running on the outer side of a freeway overpass fence trying to escape Tuesday morning.

Police said they were able to subdue the suspect -- identified as Juan Vargas, 28, of Tracy -- with a Taser under the Interstate 680 overpass at Sycamore Valley Road to end the situation. Police allege he was driving a stolen car and is suspected of being involved in a recent burglary.

The incident began just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, when an officer was making a stop on a vehicle near 5000 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Vargas, suddenly struck the police cruiser with his vehicle and then drove away from the area immediately, police said. Despite sustaining minor injuries that would later require treatment at an area hospital, the officer pursued the suspect as he drove down Crow Canyon Road toward the freeway.

The pursuit continued from Crow Canyon Road near Shoreline Drive onto I-680, where Vargas' vehicle began having unspecified engine issues, police said. The suspect eventually exited the freeway at Sycamore Valley Road and then proceeded to run away on foot.