Congressman invites residents to virtual Federal Grants Workshop

Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will host a free virtual Federal Grants Workshop on Friday, where residents and businesses can learn about the resources available through federal programs.
Officials from federal grant-making agencies and grant-writing organizations will be on hand to provide Contra Costa County residents with information and answer questions on how they can access federal funding for a variety of businesses and community projects.
According to DeSaulnier's office, agencies expected to attend include:
* Small Business Administration (SBA)
* Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
* Department of Justice (DOJ)
* Department of Labor (DOL)
* National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)
* National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)
* Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)
DeSaulnier's Federal Grants Workshop will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, via video conferencing application Zoom. Residents can RSVP for the event by emailing grants coordinator Taylor Kimber at [email protected] or by calling (510) 620-1000. Participants will receive a link via email after registering for the event.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.