Congressman invites residents to virtual Federal Grants Workshop

Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will host a free virtual Federal Grants Workshop on Friday, where residents and businesses can learn about the resources available through federal programs.

Officials from federal grant-making agencies and grant-writing organizations will be on hand to provide Contra Costa County residents with information and answer questions on how they can access federal funding for a variety of businesses and community projects.

According to DeSaulnier's office, agencies expected to attend include:

* Small Business Administration (SBA)

* Housing and Urban Development (HUD)