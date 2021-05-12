News

Congressman invites residents to virtual Federal Grants Workshop

Attendees will learn about accessing federal resources for businesses, community projects

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 12, 2021, 5:08 pm
Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will host a free virtual Federal Grants Workshop on Friday, where residents and businesses can learn about the resources available through federal programs.

Rep. DeSaulnier will be hosting a virtual workshop to help residents access federal funding through grants. (File photo)

Officials from federal grant-making agencies and grant-writing organizations will be on hand to provide Contra Costa County residents with information and answer questions on how they can access federal funding for a variety of businesses and community projects.

According to DeSaulnier's office, agencies expected to attend include:

* Small Business Administration (SBA)

* Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

* Department of Justice (DOJ)

* Department of Labor (DOL)

* National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)

* National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)

* Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)

DeSaulnier's Federal Grants Workshop will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, via video conferencing application Zoom. Residents can RSVP for the event by emailing grants coordinator Taylor Kimber at [email protected] or by calling (510) 620-1000. Participants will receive a link via email after registering for the event.

