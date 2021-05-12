Dublin school board appoints Funk as next superintendent

Dublin Unified School District's leadership has turned a new page with the Board of Trustees unanimously appointing San Jose area administrator Chris Funk as the district's new superintendent at Tuesday night's meeting

Maintaining social distancing and wearing a face mask, Funk appeared in person at the board meeting, where he thanked the district for "entrusting me to be your next superintendent of Dublin."

"I am leaving a lot of political capital in San Jose to come to Dublin but I assure you the energy and the focus, the partnerships that are available, the collaboration needed to continue to make this district a destination for our students and for our employees," Funk said, also adding he was "just excited to get started."

Funk is coming to Dublin after working the past nine years as superintendent of the East Side Union High School District, a post he announced last summer he'd be resigning from at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Starting in July 1, Funk will become DUSD's first permanent superintendent in more than two years, following former superintendent Leslie Boozer's sudden departure in March 2019.