Dublin school board appoints Funk as next superintendent

With contract approved, San Jose schools administrator to take over in Dublin on July 1

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 12, 2021, 10:36 pm 0
Chris Funk, shown here, will assume the role of DUSD's new superintendent starting July 1. (Courtesy image)

Dublin Unified School District's leadership has turned a new page with the Board of Trustees unanimously appointing San Jose area administrator Chris Funk as the district's new superintendent at Tuesday night's meeting

Maintaining social distancing and wearing a face mask, Funk appeared in person at the board meeting, where he thanked the district for "entrusting me to be your next superintendent of Dublin."

Chris Funk. (Photo courtesy of DUSD)

"I am leaving a lot of political capital in San Jose to come to Dublin but I assure you the energy and the focus, the partnerships that are available, the collaboration needed to continue to make this district a destination for our students and for our employees," Funk said, also adding he was "just excited to get started."

Funk is coming to Dublin after working the past nine years as superintendent of the East Side Union High School District, a post he announced last summer he'd be resigning from at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Starting in July 1, Funk will become DUSD's first permanent superintendent in more than two years, following former superintendent Leslie Boozer's sudden departure in March 2019.

After Boozer's departure, the district brought in former Dublin High School principal and retired Newark superintendent Dave Marken to temporarily lead. Marken agreed to stay on for two years, to give the district and board enough time to find a permanent leader, but abruptly stepped down at the end of his first full year, in June 2020. Daniel Moirao has served as interim superintendent since then.

According to his contract, which is initially runs until June 30, 2024, Funk will receive $344,500 for his first year with DUSD "and shall receive the appropriate amount of the designated annual salary on a pro rata basis for days/months worked in the 2021-22 school year." The salary schedule for the superintendent position at DUSD caps out at $371,000.

Funk's appointment comes during a time when the district is trying to fill the vacant trustee position in Area 3, after former trustee Catherine Kuo was fatally struck by a car at Fallon Middle School in March. The board is scheduled to interview three candidates for the open seat at a special meeting next Tuesday (May 18).

