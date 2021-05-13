Contra Costa County opens COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15

Contra Costa County is now vaccinating children 12 to 15 years old against COVID-19.

All county-run health clinics are offering the Pfizer vaccine free to both walk-ins and those making appointments. It's not necessary to be a Contra Costa County resident.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for the 12-17 age group. The other two COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. -- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- have only been approved for adults.

"This is a big day for parents and kids who have been eager to get vaccinated against COVID," Diane Burgis, the chairperson of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to many households in Contra Costa County where all the adults and children are fully vaccinated."

The county health department announced earlier this week it will partner with the Contra Costa County Office of Education and Kaiser Permanente to open vaccination clinics at various county middle and high schools. More details will be announced in the next few days.