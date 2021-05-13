Virtual art show highlights young Tri-Valley artists

Pleasanton Art League took a new approach this year with its 2021 Youth Art Competition, "PAL's Pals," allowing students to "enter an art show like a pro."

"Kids really approach art very differently from adults -- it is fascinating and unpredictable," said Jennifer Huber, an art teacher at Bothwell Arts Center, who led the organizing team. "The pieces showed sophistication and knowledge that can only come with lots and lots of practice."

Cash prizes were given for Best in Show and five Merit Awards, and ribbons for five Honorable Mentions in middle and high school categories. The virtual exhibit will run the month of May at www.pal-art.com.

The organizers planned the event to let the young artists have a professional exhibit experience, with guidelines for preparing and submitting a photograph of their artwork; teaching them the importance of giving credit when using another work for inspiration; and gathering comments from the judges as part of their art education.

Each participant was limited to a single entry to be evaluated by a panel of volunteer judges, to encourage students to make tough choices and submit their best.