County, Kaiser bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to San Ramon Valley schools

Federal regulators last week approved Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use in people 12-15 years old. The other two COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. -- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- have only been cleared for use in adults.

"To make every school as safe as possible from COVID-19, it is critical that our campus communities have easy access to vaccine and health information," Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said in a statement Friday. "Every student who receives a vaccine is a hero, who protects not only themselves, but their family, teachers and friends."

With the goal of providing easier access to every student countywide, officials said the clinics will rotate to new campuses weekly into the summer and will welcome anyone eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including students from other schools, their families and community members. Appointments are available but not mandatory; those under 18 years old must show proof of parental consent.

Public school and health officials are partnering with Kaiser Permanente to send mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to various schools around Contra Costa County, including the San Ramon Valley, in the weeks ahead now that the vaccine is open to students 12 and older.

Private health providers have discretion on when to expand their vaccination eligibility pool in adherence with federal regulations. Kaiser Permanente opened it to the 12-15 age group last week.

"The goal is to help families that might not otherwise have the opportunity to get a free vaccine at a convenient location where they feel safe -- the neighborhood school," said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. "But please do not wait. If you need a vaccine, we have a clinic in your area right now waiting for you."

The mobile clinics at schools, which will begin this week at Antioch Middle School in Concord, are another step to ensure safe and convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccination for students, officials said.

As of Thursday, 68.1% of county residents 12 or older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to CCHS. The county has approximately 65,000 residents between 12 and 15 years old.

Contra Costa Health Services responded by opening county-run vaccine clinics to everyone 12 years old and older last Wednesday. They are open to walk-ins and appointments, and it is not necessary to be a Contra Costa County resident.

The mobile clinics at local public schools are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day during its weekly operation.

CCHS and Kaiser Permanente are working with host campuses to prevent conflicts with on-site education or graduation ceremonies, officials said. Clinics will rotate to new campuses weekly, later returning to provide second-dose appointments.

Patients younger than 18 do require consent from a parent or guardian to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Information about required school vaccinations, such as Tdap, will also be available at the clinics.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we’re committed to help schools continue to be healthy places where students thrive," added Chris Boyd, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Kaiser Permanente Diablo Area. "We look forward to continuing to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and our community."

County, Kaiser bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to San Ramon Valley schools

Part of new program countywide as inoculations open to children 12-15 years old