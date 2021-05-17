Danville: Maintenance Services Department to present annual report to council

The town of Danville's infrastructure and public facilities are set to be the main topic of conversation during the Town Council's meeting Tuesday, when maintenance services director Dave Casteel will be on hand to provide a report on his team's work.
An annual report made to the council and community, Casteel will present information on how the Maintenance Services Department works to maintain all of the town-owned public space enjoyed by residents as well as the challenges that lie ahead for his team.
"Maintenance Services ensures that town‐owned facilities -- buildings, parks, roadsides, streets and street lights -- are maintained in a manner that enhances the quality of life for Danville residents," Casteel said in a report to the council.
"The town’s Maintenance Services Department consists of four primary divisions: buildings, streets, parks and roadsides. These divisions work together to ensure that Danville continues to be a great place to live and visit," Casteel added.
The Buildings Division works tirelessly to maintain approximately 105,000 square feet of buildings, according to Casteel, all of which are maintained by three full-time staff members who respond to several hundred service requests each year.
More than 250 acres of parks, roadsides and medians throughout the town are maintained by the Parks and Roadsides Division, which also manages a central irrigation system that is helping combat rising water costs and changing weather conditions, the director said.
For town infrastructure, the Streets Division works to keep roads safe, filling in potholes, repainting curb markings and a plethora of other maintenance tasks to keep the roads running smoothly and looking good, Casteel added.
"While striving to exceed service level expectations in the areas described above, the Maintenance Services Department also facilitates special events, responds to traffic accidents, removes graffiti, completes extensive safety and specialization trainings, manages 19 Capital Improvement Projects, assists with the town’s Clean Water Program, coordinates volunteer projects with various organizations and works directly with all sports user groups in town," Casteel said.
Residents can learn more during the Danville Town Council's regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Those interested can view the meeting via video teleconferencing app Zoom using Webinar ID 824 2436 5356.
