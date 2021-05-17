Danville: Maintenance Services Department to present annual report to council

The town of Danville's infrastructure and public facilities are set to be the main topic of conversation during the Town Council's meeting Tuesday, when maintenance services director Dave Casteel will be on hand to provide a report on his team's work.

An annual report made to the council and community, Casteel will present information on how the Maintenance Services Department works to maintain all of the town-owned public space enjoyed by residents as well as the challenges that lie ahead for his team.

"Maintenance Services ensures that town‐owned facilities -- buildings, parks, roadsides, streets and street lights -- are maintained in a manner that enhances the quality of life for Danville residents," Casteel said in a report to the council.

"The town’s Maintenance Services Department consists of four primary divisions: buildings, streets, parks and roadsides. These divisions work together to ensure that Danville continues to be a great place to live and visit," Casteel added.

The Buildings Division works tirelessly to maintain approximately 105,000 square feet of buildings, according to Casteel, all of which are maintained by three full-time staff members who respond to several hundred service requests each year.