Dublin council expected to extend funding terms for Iron Horse Trail bridge

'The project will provide a safer and easier crossing for trail users and facilitate improved traffic flow along Dublin Blvd'

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, May 17, 2021, 4:19 pm 0
The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed.

The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive is done. Extending the terms of the funding is likely a formality and won't change the bridge's approximate $7 million price-tag.

Money for the steel truss arch bridge is coming from Alameda County Measure BB funds, regional Transportation Fund for Clean Air money and other state funds.

"The project will provide a safer and easier crossing for trail users and facilitate improved traffic flow along Dublin Boulevard by providing a grade-separated bridge cross over Dublin Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists and BART commuters," a meeting staff report says.

The 230-feet-long bridge and its support foundations will include graduated ramps connected to the existing trail on the north and south sides of Dublin Boulevard, at the intersection of Scarlett Drive. The bridge ramps will also connect to Don Biddle Community Park, on the north side of Dublin Boulevard, adjacent to the Iron Horse Trail.

The bridge will provide a minimum of 17 feet of clearance underneath to the surface of Dublin Boulevard. The entire length of the project, including north and south landings, will be approximately 1,200 feet.

The Scarlett Drive extension has been unexpectedly delayed over design and environmental permitting, stalling the bridge's design process. Should the Council decide to extend the funding terms, the two main funding deadlines would be moved to Dec. 31, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2024.

The report says final design is 95% complete and city staff anticipates construction beginning later this year, once a petroleum pipeline conflicting with the Scarlett Road project is relocated.

The Dublin City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday. To watch the meeting, go to the city's website here or Dublin's YouTube channel.

