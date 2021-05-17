Dublin council expected to extend funding terms for Iron Horse Trail bridge

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed.

The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive is done. Extending the terms of the funding is likely a formality and won't change the bridge's approximate $7 million price-tag.

Money for the steel truss arch bridge is coming from Alameda County Measure BB funds, regional Transportation Fund for Clean Air money and other state funds.

"The project will provide a safer and easier crossing for trail users and facilitate improved traffic flow along Dublin Boulevard by providing a grade-separated bridge cross over Dublin Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists and BART commuters," a meeting staff report says.

The 230-feet-long bridge and its support foundations will include graduated ramps connected to the existing trail on the north and south sides of Dublin Boulevard, at the intersection of Scarlett Drive. The bridge ramps will also connect to Don Biddle Community Park, on the north side of Dublin Boulevard, adjacent to the Iron Horse Trail.