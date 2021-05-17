San Ramon: Commission to review 177-unit senior residential and care facility

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to debate a concept design for a new six-story, 177-unit senior housing and care facility proposed for the Bishop Ranch area during its meeting Tuesday night.

Called the Belmont Village at San Ramon, the project would provide a mix of independent living, assisted living and secured memory care facilities for elderly residents in the area.

Proposed to be located at Bishop Ranch within a six-story building, Belmont Village would also include associated landscaping, lighting, amenities and a limited number of on-site surface parking spaces.

City staff say that additional off-street shared parking would be provided in the existing surface lot south of the project, with spaces charred with the inhabitants of the Bishop Ranch 1 office building.

Serving as more of an informational meeting, the goal of Tuesday's discussion is to provide developers with initial feedback in advance of a more formal application process which will be conducted during a future commission meeting, according to city officials.