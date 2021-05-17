San Ramon: Commission to review 177-unit senior residential and care facility

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to debate a concept design for a new six-story, 177-unit senior housing and care facility proposed for the Bishop Ranch area during its meeting Tuesday night.
Called the Belmont Village at San Ramon, the project would provide a mix of independent living, assisted living and secured memory care facilities for elderly residents in the area.
Proposed to be located at Bishop Ranch within a six-story building, Belmont Village would also include associated landscaping, lighting, amenities and a limited number of on-site surface parking spaces.
City staff say that additional off-street shared parking would be provided in the existing surface lot south of the project, with spaces charred with the inhabitants of the Bishop Ranch 1 office building.
Serving as more of an informational meeting, the goal of Tuesday's discussion is to provide developers with initial feedback in advance of a more formal application process which will be conducted during a future commission meeting, according to city officials.
To learn more about the Belmont Village at San Ramon, residents can view the San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting on Tuesday (May 18) at 7 p.m.
Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 996 9377 4481. Residents can also listen in by calling 669-900-6833 and using the aforementioned webinar ID.
Commissioners also plan to continue their review of the Bridges Golf Club building addition and deck, carrying on with their last discussion on the project during their meeting on April 20.
That project proposes to develop a 9,935-square-foot deck and building additions, which will be used for expanded private events on the weekends, for the Bridges Golf Club located at 9000 S. Gale Ridge Road in east San Ramon.
Last reviewed by the commission during its April 20 meeting, that conversation was tabled after a number of residents came out in opposition to the project, citing concerns related to noise, traffic, parking and hours of operation.
