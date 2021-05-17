SRVUSD board considering $2,500 pandemic payment to employees

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss Tuesday allocating a one-time payment of $2,500 to all full-time district employees for pandemic-related duties and expenses.

In order to support employees who have worked through the coronavirus pandemic, the board is set to review a memorandum of understanding that would grant the one-time payment to members of the San Ramon Valley Education Association, the California School Employees Association and the Service Employee International Union as well as management and confidential employees.

"The SRVUSD and SRVEA ... mutually agree that COVID-19 has provided some unique challenges for education," district and union officials said in a joint letter. "The parties further agree to the importance of providing remuneration to unit members for materials, equipment and additional time devoted to the performance of work responsibilities during pandemic conditions in the 2020-21 school year."

If approved by the board, the payment would be one-time-only and distributed no later than June 15.

According to a letter sent to the Contra Costa County Office of Education, total payments are expected to cost the district $7,198,829.