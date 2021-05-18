Pleasanton Preps: Another busy week for Tri-Valley sports

For the Amador girls, it was the Isabella Mauricio show in their two wins.

In game two, the Falcons walked out with a 46-39 win. Nick High had 17 for the Falcons, with Valentine adding nine points. DJ Miranda had 11 for the Dons and Trevor Cheng adding 8.

On the boys side, the Falcons took game one of the weekend 52-42 behind 14 from Joshua Valentine and 13 from Adith Swarup, including four 3-pointers. Jackson Cash had 12 points to lead Amador.

The schools came out with 2-2 records as the Foothill boys took both games, as did the Amador girls.

Rivalry week took center court last week in basketball as Amador Valley and Foothill met that Friday and Saturday night as the boys and girls teams met.

The East Bay Athletic League teams were unable to hold an official EBAL tournament, so the teams got together and improvised.

On Saturday, Mauricio scored 20 and Ghio added 12 in a 53-32 Amador win. Montini finished with 13 and Young added 10 for Foothill.

Foothill, playing with only six players, hung tight with five players scoring in double figures: Beti Terpstra (15), Kylie Yu (14), Riley Young (13), Savannah Montini (12) and Payton King (10).

In the consolation doubles, the team of Aditya Nair and Atul Nair took first.

On the boys side, Brett Miller beat teammate Bryan Park in the finals as the Dons finished first and second.

The JV doubles team of Maryam Suratwala-Neha Reddy earned first and Hannah You-Megha Reddy took third.

Amador fared well in the event with Montana Parkinson-Lubold taking the girls singles title while the doubles team of Sonali Carumbaya-Parna Praveen finished third.

Each school had the opportunity to send two singles players and two doubles teams to an event.

The Blue Devils team is comprised of 16-, 17- and 18-year old boys. Many are from the Tri-Valley area and have been playing together at Dublin Iceland since they were in elementary school.

In the semifinals against the Janesville Jets from Wisconsin, the Devils narrowly lost to the Jets (5-4 with shots even at 32) who went on to win the national championship.

The Blue Devils won quarterfinal game 3-2 in overtime against the McKinney, Texas North Stars, with Matt Ivanov (San Ramon) getting the goal, assisted by Wyatt Moore (Walnut Creek).

The Tri-Valley Blue Devils entered the 18 AA Nationals in Wisconsin as the No. 12 team in the country, but with a solid tournament, the team exited as the No. 3 team nationally.

Game three saw a 2-1 loss to Cal High. Arvid Bell scored the only goal of the game for Foothill, with the assist going to Ben Harbourne.

Game two saw Anthony Tahir score off a Kolden Thompson assist in the last two minutes to beat Granada 1-0. Adam Harbourne recorded his second shutout of the season.

They opened the season with a 0-0 draw with Livermore as Adam Harbourne went the distance in the goal.

Foothill's varsity boys opened the season going 1-1-1 in their first three games.

In the 5-2 win over Livermore, Samaan Beliakoff opened the scoring and the Falcons rolled from there. A 2-1 win over Granada saw Emma Harbourne score both goals.

The Foothill JV girls started off the season with a pair of wins, beating Livermore and Granada.

Thanks to three goals from Hayes and one from Kennedy, Foothill held an 8-7 lead at the end of three quarters. Livermore rallied back and led 11-10 before Shane Burke scored with two seconds left to send it into overtime. Kennedy scored the other two Foothill goals in the quarter.

Foothill got off to a slow start, trailing 4-1 at the end of the first quarter, with Tyler Hayes getting the lone goal. But Foothill cut the gap to 6-4 at halftime with Darragh Kennedy, Jake Morgan, Wyatt Lam scoring for the Falcons.

In the second half, the Dons offense never relented. Leah Allari and Leila Lyions scored while Mayo completed her hat trick with two more goals. Murphy, Mayo and Emma Fuller all provided assists.

Penny Murphy opened the scoring, finding the back of the net off an assist from Maddie Benson. Kennedy Mayo scored the first of her three goals by knocking in a loose ball at close range just before halftime.

Amador hosted Granada on May 12 and came away with a big 6-0 victory.

Pleasanton Preps: Another busy week for Tri-Valley sports

Highlights from basketball, tennis, soccer, lacrosse and hockey