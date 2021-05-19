Alamo hiker dies from 'major medical event' in Las Trampas Regional Park

A hiker died after experiencing a major medical event while walking in Las Trampas Regional Park in Alamo on Wednesday morning, according to East Bay Regional Park District officials.

Parks officials have been unable to identify the exact cause of death as of Wednesday afternoon, but have said that the unidentified man suffered a "major medical event" while hiking in a remote area of the park early Wednesday morning.

A park helicopter was used in response and CPR was attempted, but proved unsuccessful.

The identity of the deceased has not been released,