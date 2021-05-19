DUSD board appoints William Kuo to succeed late wife as Area 3 trustee

William Kuo, the widower of former Dublin Unified School District trustee Catherine Kuo, was unanimously selected to fill his late wife's seat as the representative for Trustee Area 3, after a lengthy interview process at a special board meeting on Tuesday night.

At the end of 2-1/2 hours of opening and closing statements, public comment, a couple of question-and-answer periods and deliberation, William Kuo was appointed from among three applicants to the Area 3 seat, which has been vacant since his wife was fatally struck by a car at Fallon Middle School in March.

In his closing statement to the board, Kuo said he shared his late wife's "passion to serve" their family's community, and called her impact on him "profound."

"One may wonder why I applied to become a trustee after losing Catherine just eight weeks ago," Kuo said. "It's a decision made with a lot of thought and deliberation. I witnessed her passion and dedication to our students with her being the Area 3 trustee. Her impact on me was profound. I share her same passion to serve."

Many community members voiced their support for Kuo's appointment during the public hearing, as well as one of the candidates during their closing statement, and had also emailed the board urging them to appoint Kuo.