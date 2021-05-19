Las Positas College presenting interactive space odyssey

Slideshow Las Positas College theater students Logan Schluntz (left) and Matt Bessiere rehearse for "The Training Mission," which will include audience participation via digital streaming this weekend. (Contributed photo) "Hamlet (In a Nutshell)" features puppets in title roles, presented by the Las Positas College Theater Arts Department. (Contributed photo) A student technician records a starring puppet in "Hamlet (in a Nutshell)," which plays online along with "Medea (A Parody)" all next week. (Contributed photo) Previous Next

Las Positas College Theater Arts Department is presenting a live production of "The Training Mission" online this weekend. The experience will take place via digital livestreaming in real time with audience participation.

Audience members will work with the actors as astronauts directing their mission in space and discovering new adventures in the solar system. The experience is ideal for ages 6-11, according to organizers.

"I wanted to create a piece that took the audience outside of the confines of our screens but didn't ignore technology in the storytelling, and so placing the action in outer space seemed like the most exciting setting," said playwright Stephanie Neuerburg, a former student of producer Titian Lish.

"Space exploration is the perfect mix of science and magic -- the setting provides ample opportunities for kids to learn about space but also stretch their imaginations."

The production will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday (May 22-23). Tickets are $15 per event, available at www.showtix4u.com/events/LPCTheaterArts.