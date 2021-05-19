Las Positas College presenting interactive space odyssey

Las Positas College Theater Arts Department is presenting a live production of "The Training Mission" online this weekend. The experience will take place via digital livestreaming in real time with audience participation.
Audience members will work with the actors as astronauts directing their mission in space and discovering new adventures in the solar system. The experience is ideal for ages 6-11, according to organizers.
"I wanted to create a piece that took the audience outside of the confines of our screens but didn't ignore technology in the storytelling, and so placing the action in outer space seemed like the most exciting setting," said playwright Stephanie Neuerburg, a former student of producer Titian Lish.
"Space exploration is the perfect mix of science and magic -- the setting provides ample opportunities for kids to learn about space but also stretch their imaginations."
The production will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday (May 22-23). Tickets are $15 per event, available at www.showtix4u.com/events/LPCTheaterArts.
Puppet Shakespeare
Join the Las Positas College Theater Arts Department for on-demand productions of a 15-minute puppet play, "Medea (A Parody)" and "Hamlet (In a Nutshell)," all next week. These two quick romps through the classics feature puppets, aerobics wear and classic '80s tunes.
In "Medea," a sketch co-authored by Christopher Durang and Wendy Wasserstein, Medea and her chorus of women try to figure out if it's appropriate to kill your children to punish your husband. Jason shows up; so does a messenger with news of Lady Teazle; and a Deus ex Machina comes down from the sky to cheer everybody up.
The production is being billed as perfect for those who need some culture but don't have a lot of time. Shows take place at 7 p.m. nightly from May 22-28; tickets are $15 for a combo pack of both events at the showtix website.
