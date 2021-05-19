Six SRVUSD students named National Merit Scholarship winners

In a recognition of the bright futures that lie ahead of them, six San Ramon Valley Unified School District students have been named National Merit Scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 school year.

This year's winners from SRVUSD are Eric F Li, David Zhi Luozhang, Aditi S Raju, Shreya Ravikumar and Joy W Ying from Dougherty Valley High School, and Sean J Li from Monte Vista High School.

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of these talented students,” SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement. “They have worked hard to achieve this level of success and we know they are destined to do great things in the future.”

Awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, this year's winners will receive $2,500 in scholarship funding. According to district officials, the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 students, who were selected from among the more than 1.5 million high school juniors who took the PSAT/NMSQT in the fall of 2019.

Finalists in each state were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who district officials say judged students on their accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.