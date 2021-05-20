Art and Wind Spirit Week soaring into San Ramon next week

Set to be held May 25-31 including Memorial Day weekend, events can be enjoyed virtually, at home or outdoors in a San Ramon park -- including the traditional home of the festival at San Ramon's Central Park.

"It's going to look a lot different. It's very spread out, so it's not your typical (festival) but we feel that we are capturing the spirit that says 'we are a fun family-friendly place with tons of things to do,'" she added.

"We are super super excited to be able to offer our art and wind Festival Spirit Week to the community. Obviously with COVID and all of the restrictions it cant look like the wind festival did in previous years but we are focused on having activities that are fun and engaging the whole family can participate in," San Ramon's parks and community services director Kathi Heimann, told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Traditionally a festival that attracts thousands of residents from throughout the Bay Area, this year due to the ongoing pandemic the event has been transformed into "Art and Wind Spirit Week," which will feature a variety of virtual and socially distanced activities -- instead of the annual live in-person festivities.

San Ramon's Art and Wind Festival will once again bring soaring amusement to residents throughout the region after city officials announced that, after last year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be returning in a limited capacity, transformed to allow for social distancing.

Other special events being held all week include a gallery on Art and Wind Festival Artwork through the years and Chinese kites, "Spirit Swag Bags," the Art and Wind photo backdrop at the San Ramon Community Center and a professional chalk demonstration to name a few.

Festivities will culminate on Memorial Day from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the large kite demonstration will be held at Central Park. While the park will be welcome to visitors who practice responsible social distancing, the kites will be large enough and fly high enough for residents to view from the surrounding area.

On May 30 and 31, residents are also invited to Central Park, where they can view the RE/MAX hot air balloon team demonstration. The only string attached to that event is that residents will need to follow all social distancing protocols and wear face coverings when appropriate.

In addition to flying giant kites that residents will be able to view at locations throughout the city, participants are invited to join in on the fun and fly their own kites at home or in a city park.

Past events such as the big food booths, arts and crafts center and other vendor areas will be absent from this year's celebration, however the common thread tying this year's festival to year's past, is a diverse collection of kites that will be located throughout the city.

Art and Wind Spirit Week will be held throughout San Ramon May 25-31. Residents can participate virtually, in their backyards or at parks throughout the city, most special events will occur at Central Park or the San Ramon Community Center, both located at 12501 Alcosta Blvd.

"Most importantly we do have our slogan… 'back to you in 22' so the Wind Festival will be back in full force in normal form," Heimann said.

As for the future of the festival, organizers say that they are 100% committed to bringing back the full-scale event as soon as it is safe to do so, with the current goal of bringing back the full Art and Wind Festival in 2022.

Art and Wind Spirit Week soaring into San Ramon next week

Community event includes giant kite demonstration in Central Park, virtual activities