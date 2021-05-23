News

Dublin: Home, 3 cars burn in overnight blaze

Cause remains under investigation

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, May 23, 2021, 5:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A house and three cars were gutted by fire early Sunday in Dublin, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at a house in the 2100 block of Cabondale Circle, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in the blaze, said Jo Leal, spokesperson for the fire department.

The house and a large shed that burned are deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said. The one-alarm blaze also burned an acre of brush.

The home is located in a development off Croak Road near the Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Alameda County and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire District firefighters responded to the blaze and monitored it for several hours to check on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Leal said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Dublin: Home, 3 cars burn in overnight blaze

Cause remains under investigation

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, May 23, 2021, 5:15 pm

A house and three cars were gutted by fire early Sunday in Dublin, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at a house in the 2100 block of Cabondale Circle, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in the blaze, said Jo Leal, spokesperson for the fire department.

The house and a large shed that burned are deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said. The one-alarm blaze also burned an acre of brush.

The home is located in a development off Croak Road near the Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve.

Alameda County and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire District firefighters responded to the blaze and monitored it for several hours to check on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Leal said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.