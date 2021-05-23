SRPD: Young man arrested on trail trying to hide in bushes after armed robbery

Police arrested a 20-year-old San Ramon man attempting to hide along the Iron Horse Regional Trail after he allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in a nearby shopping center on Friday evening.
The San Ramon Police Department was dispatched to a business in the Country Club Village on Alcosta Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. Friday on a report that an armed robbery had just occurred, according to Capt. Denton Carlson. Bay City News Service reported the business was the Alcosta Smoke Shop.
The reporting party said a person came into the store, pointed a black handgun at an employee and stole approximately $1,000 in cash along with merchandise, Carlson said. Shop employees gave police a description of the robber and said he was last seen running south on the Iron Horse Trail.
Officers soon began searching the area with the help of an SRPD K-9 unit. "As a result of the K-9 track, the suspect was found hiding in some bushes adjacent to the Iron Horse Trail near the Dublin border," Carlson said.
Carlson said officers found the stolen merchandise, cash and a loaded 9 mm handgun in a backpack near where the suspect was hiding. The 20-year-old San Ramon man was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery.
The arrestee's name is being withheld in accordance with Embarcadero Media's policy on identifying suspects before prosecutors file formal charges for certain crimes.
