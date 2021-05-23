SRPD: Young man arrested on trail trying to hide in bushes after armed robbery

Police arrested a 20-year-old San Ramon man attempting to hide along the Iron Horse Regional Trail after he allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in a nearby shopping center on Friday evening.

The San Ramon Police Department was dispatched to a business in the Country Club Village on Alcosta Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. Friday on a report that an armed robbery had just occurred, according to Capt. Denton Carlson. Bay City News Service reported the business was the Alcosta Smoke Shop.

The reporting party said a person came into the store, pointed a black handgun at an employee and stole approximately $1,000 in cash along with merchandise, Carlson said. Shop employees gave police a description of the robber and said he was last seen running south on the Iron Horse Trail.

Officers soon began searching the area with the help of an SRPD K-9 unit. "As a result of the K-9 track, the suspect was found hiding in some bushes adjacent to the Iron Horse Trail near the Dublin border," Carlson said.

Carlson said officers found the stolen merchandise, cash and a loaded 9 mm handgun in a backpack near where the suspect was hiding. The 20-year-old San Ramon man was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery.