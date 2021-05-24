News

Danville council to talk town finances at study session

Staff to continue review of 2021-22 draft budget

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is slated to host a budget study session on Tuesday morning, where town staff will continue their review of Danville's draft operating budget and capital improvement program for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

In addition to the general budget overview, during Tuesday's meeting town staff will outline programs, activities and service levels that affect the budget, as well as revenue and expenditure projections.

The town's special budget study session is set to be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 25), at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St.

