News

District poised to appoint new president of Contra Costa College

Robinson-Cooper coming from Minnesota

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 24, 2021, 3:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa Community College District's governing board is to vote Wednesday on whether a Minnesota administrator will be the new president of Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

Tia Robinson-Cooper. (Photo courtesy of CCCCD)

Tia Robinson-Cooper, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Inver Hills Community College in Minnesota, would take over from interim college president Damon A. Bell, who also had applied for the position.

The district announced her forthcoming appointment on Saturday.

Robinson-Cooper holds a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and a doctorate in education from Northern Illinois University, according to the announcement from Contra Costa Community College District.

Contra Costa College's former president, Katrina VanderWoude, resigned in 2019 after serving in the position for a year. Then-district chancellor Fred Wood said when Bell became interim president that he would "help bring the stability and guidance Contra Costa College needs."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

VanderWoude went on to become president of the troubled Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in 2020.

Contra Costa College is one of three colleges in the district, which is headquartered in Martinez; the other two are Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill and Los Medanos College in Pittsburg. The district also has education centers in Brentwood and San Ramon.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

District poised to appoint new president of Contra Costa College

Robinson-Cooper coming from Minnesota

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, May 24, 2021, 3:47 pm

Contra Costa Community College District's governing board is to vote Wednesday on whether a Minnesota administrator will be the new president of Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

Tia Robinson-Cooper, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Inver Hills Community College in Minnesota, would take over from interim college president Damon A. Bell, who also had applied for the position.

The district announced her forthcoming appointment on Saturday.

Robinson-Cooper holds a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and a doctorate in education from Northern Illinois University, according to the announcement from Contra Costa Community College District.

Contra Costa College's former president, Katrina VanderWoude, resigned in 2019 after serving in the position for a year. Then-district chancellor Fred Wood said when Bell became interim president that he would "help bring the stability and guidance Contra Costa College needs."

VanderWoude went on to become president of the troubled Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in 2020.

Contra Costa College is one of three colleges in the district, which is headquartered in Martinez; the other two are Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill and Los Medanos College in Pittsburg. The district also has education centers in Brentwood and San Ramon.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.