District poised to appoint new president of Contra Costa College

Contra Costa Community College District's governing board is to vote Wednesday on whether a Minnesota administrator will be the new president of Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

Tia Robinson-Cooper, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Inver Hills Community College in Minnesota, would take over from interim college president Damon A. Bell, who also had applied for the position.

The district announced her forthcoming appointment on Saturday.

Robinson-Cooper holds a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and a doctorate in education from Northern Illinois University, according to the announcement from Contra Costa Community College District.

Contra Costa College's former president, Katrina VanderWoude, resigned in 2019 after serving in the position for a year. Then-district chancellor Fred Wood said when Bell became interim president that he would "help bring the stability and guidance Contra Costa College needs."