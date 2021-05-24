San Ramon: Council to discuss fate of Mudd's restaurant property

* The "Event" scenario would be similar to the "Jewel"; however, several rooms for larger events would be retained.

* The "Jewel" scenario would propose to save limited space within the building. Including one room for small events and focuses on the unique barrel ceiling, as well as a preserved room with windows and interpretive displays. The remainder of the building would be demolished, and the exterior renovated as needed.

Three different design scenarios will be presented to the council on Tuesday, according to a staff report by parks and community services director Kathi Heimann. The options include:

After previously voting to demolish the old Mudd's building to add a new pavilion shade structure and permanent restroom on Jan. 26, the council voted in February to reconsider the move and review design concepts and cost estimates for renovating the building for future use.

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to continue its review of what to do with the long-abandoned Mudd's restaurant property at the Crow Canyon Gardens, with options ranging from demolition to preservation as an historical site.

* Council members will discuss the return of a popular local event and listen to a presentation on the upcoming 2021 Art and Wind Spirit Week, as well as a video recording of the poem entitled "Wind&Kites&Art&String."

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (May 25). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or via Zoom using webinar ID 922 9242 3859.

Heimann says that the Mudd's restaurant site may qualify as a State of California Point of Historical Interest and may be eligible for historical preservation.

* The "Celebration" scenario would propose to demolish the entire building and replace it with a pavilion and/or monument. This facility could reflect some of the same features of the Mudd's building and includes some interpretive displays.

That meeting is set to start at 4 p.m. and can be viewed on YouTube or Zoom using webinar ID 984 6675 9955.

* Prior to the start of its regular meeting, the council also plans to gather for a special meeting to review its preliminary operating budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

* Next, the council will discuss proposed updates to its "Residential Traffic Calming Program Handbook and Toolkit," which was originally created in 1990 to address types of traffic calming issues in residential neighborhoods

As a part of the presentation, Mayor Dave Hudson will present Cmdr. Greg Olsen of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary with a special recognition.

* With the summer and its warm weather quickly approaching, the council plans to issue a proclamation recognizing May 22-28 as National Safe Boating Week.

Both meetings will be held virtually and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.

The council will meet to discuss the Northwest San Ramon GHAD at 6:30 p.m. and the Dougherty Valley GHAD at 6:45 p.m.

* Council members are also set to gather for two meetings that will review the status of operations in the Dougherty Valley and Northwest San Ramon geologic hazard abatement districts (GHADs), both of which will be held immediately prior to the start of their regular meeting.

San Ramon: Council to discuss fate of Mudd's restaurant property

Art and Wind Festival Spirit Week preview, 'Residential Traffic Calming Program Handbook and Toolkit' updates also on tap