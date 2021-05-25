News

Bay Area transit riders can now use Clipper on Android phones

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, May 25, 2021, 2:32 pm 0
Bay Area transit riders can now use Clipper via Google Pay and on their Android smartphones to pay fares, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday.

The MTC, the transportation planning agency for the nine-county Bay Area, last month introduced the Clipper payment card service on Apple Pay and with an iPhone or Apple Watch and has now given Google and Android users a similar way to ride the 24 regional transit systems that use Clipper.

After downloading the Clipper app on an Android phone running Android 5 or later, people can transfer an existing plastic Clipper card to it, although once transferred the plastic card can no longer be used to pay for fares.

Customers can also add a Clipper card directly through Google Pay and load cash value anytime or set up automatic reloading of money when a balance falls low, according to the MTC.

When boarding transit, people can wake up their phone and hold it near a Clipper reader rather than needing to go to a ticket machine or retailer.

"We've heard loud and clear that Android users want a way to pay their fares with their phones, and Clipper is delivering on that," MTC chair Alfredo Pedroza said in a news release. "We are providing another contactless way for people to pay their fares, offering greater safety for riders and transit employees alike."

More information on options for Clipper cards and what agencies accept them can be found online at www.clippercard.com.

