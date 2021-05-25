News

SRVUSD issues advisory after student harassed while walking after school

Officials share safety reminders for students

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has put out a student safety advisory after a high school sophomore was accosted by an unidentified male while she was walking after school in San Ramon on Thursday.

According to a safety alert released by the district on Friday, the incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. when a female student walking with a group of students in the area of Pine Valley Road and Davona Drive was approached by a man in a white Ford Fusion.

The man repeatedly asked the student to come over and smell something, but the student refused.

"We know that these kinds of incidents are concerning to our community, so in order to help keep students safe, we encourage parents to take some time to talk to their students of all ages about safe practices while walking," district staff said in a statement.

When walking by themselves or with other students, district officials have made the following safety suggestions for students to follow:

* Do not talk to strangers, even if they know your name

* Always walk or ride your bike with a group of friends

* Run directly to school or home if you are approached by a stranger

* Immediately notify a school official or parent

The incident was reported to the San Ramon Police Department by a parent who saw a post about what happened on Snapchat, and police are still investigating the incident, according to SRVUSD. Residents with any additional information can contact San Ramon police at 973-2700.

"Additionally, we need to remind students of the importance of telling a trusted adult when an incident occurs and that we encourage them: 'If you see something or know something, say something.' You may always report information using the anonymous tipline posted on the homepage of every school’s website," district staff added.

