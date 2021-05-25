SRVUSD issues advisory after student harassed while walking after school

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has put out a student safety advisory after a high school sophomore was accosted by an unidentified male while she was walking after school in San Ramon on Thursday.

According to a safety alert released by the district on Friday, the incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. when a female student walking with a group of students in the area of Pine Valley Road and Davona Drive was approached by a man in a white Ford Fusion.

The man repeatedly asked the student to come over and smell something, but the student refused.

"We know that these kinds of incidents are concerning to our community, so in order to help keep students safe, we encourage parents to take some time to talk to their students of all ages about safe practices while walking," district staff said in a statement.

When walking by themselves or with other students, district officials have made the following safety suggestions for students to follow: