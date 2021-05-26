Danville launches new online platform to receive public feedback

Danville government officials want to hear what their residents have to say about the state of the town, and to gather that input, they have unveiled an online engagement platform that is currently soliciting commentary from the public.

The newly launched www.DanvilleTownTalks.org expands the community's options for providing input, ideas, feedback and comments on local issues, according to town staff, who added that the first project on the site seeks residential input on the state-mandated Housing Element update.

"We've observed during the pandemic that our residents appreciate the ability to participate and weigh in on town issues at a time and place that is more convenient for them. I'm excited about the new site's ability to expand the range of engagement and feedback options for our community members," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said in a statement.

Town staff are using Bang the Table for the new site, a company created to increase local online engagement in local government.

DanvilleTownTalks.org asks residents to submit comments and complete surveys on a variety of topics, with the first issue asking residents their thoughts on state and local housing issues, with a particular focus on the update to Danville's Housing Element.