DeSaulnier sets town halls on immigration services, addressing AAPI hate

Leaders to join congressman for separate talks Friday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 26, 2021, 5:58 pm 0
Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is hosting a pair of online town hall events on Friday to facility discussions about the U.S. immigration system under President Joe Biden and how to address Asian American and Pacific Islander hate in America.

Starting at noon on Friday (May 28), residents are invited to view a webinar on "Navigating the Immigration System." That will be followed by a "Conversation on Race Town Hall on Addressing AAPI Hate" at 3 p.m.

To start Friday's virtual events, in an effort to help inform residents about how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have changed under the Biden administration, DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will present with special guest Jennifer LaForce, USCIS community relations officer for the San Francisco District.

Later in the day, DeSaulnier is set to continue his Conversation on Race series with Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee, with this week's conversation focused on the fight to address AAPI hate in America.

Joining DeSaulnier and Lee for that conversation will be U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and UC Berkeley associate professor of ethnic studies Lok Siu. A video message will also be provided from Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento).

Both sessions can be viewed on DeSaulnier's Facebook page and via Zoom.

Interested residents can RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, by visiting DeSaulnier's website or calling 925-933-2660.

