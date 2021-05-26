Housing market over the Altamont in high demand as median home prices spike

As the demand for housing grows greater and as more families move out of the Bay Area and into the more affordable San Joaquin Valley, median home prices in neighboring San Joaquin County -- the next stop just east of the Altamont Pass -- are skyrocketing, according to local realtors.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, the county's median home price jumped 24%, from $390,000 to $490,000.

There are several reasons for the large spike in the county's median home price, according to Michael Pinheiro, a Realtor in Alameda County, where many of his clients are desiring to leave for more affordable San Joaquin County.

Pinheiro said developers cannot build the homes fast enough, so there is a lack of inventory while at the same time, the construction permitting process is not getting completed quickly enough for the new inventory to be built.

Homebuilders are having trouble keeping up with the demand for new homes.