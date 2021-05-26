San Ramon: Council backtracks on Mudd's restaurant, decides to save part of building

The San Ramon City Council backtracked on its January decision to completely demolish the Mudd's restaurant site on Tuesday, deciding to explore keeping part of the building and seeing if it qualifies as a California Point of Historical Interest.

The council voted 3-2 to approve the "jewel" scenario put forth by staff, with Vice Mayor Scott Perkins and council member Mark Armstrong dissenting.

The concept involves saving a limited part of the building, which was open from 1981 to 2008, to use for small special events.

Part of the push for preservation comes from the building's unique design, with large windows and a bell-shaped barrel vault ceiling. Interpretative displays outside would tell the history of Mudd's, which was a popular dining and event space adjacent to open space and San Catanio Creek.

The site is on nearly 10 acres of land on the south side of Crow Canyon Road, east of San Ramon Valley Boulevard, and includes extensive community gardens.