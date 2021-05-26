News

Walnut Creek: CHP investigates freeway shooting that injured woman

Led to closure of connector ramp for nearly an hour

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, May 26, 2021, 10:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday afternoon freeway shooting in Walnut Creek that left a woman hospitalized and closed a freeway on-ramp.

The woman, who was driving a silver Chevy Malibu, contacted a CHP officer on an enforcement stop on Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road about 3:35 p.m., telling him about the shooting and saying she needed medical help.

She said she was shot by a male in the front passenger seat of a Chrysler 300 sedan being driven by a female, while on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 680 to westbound Highway 24, according to the CHP. The suspect vehicle then fled.

The woman was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to her leg, the CHP said. Two children in the car with the victim were uninjured.

The westbound on-ramp to Highway 24 was closed to traffic from Ygnacio Valley Road for about an hour for an investigation, which is ongoing, the CHP said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Walnut Creek: CHP investigates freeway shooting that injured woman

Led to closure of connector ramp for nearly an hour

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, May 26, 2021, 10:14 pm

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday afternoon freeway shooting in Walnut Creek that left a woman hospitalized and closed a freeway on-ramp.

The woman, who was driving a silver Chevy Malibu, contacted a CHP officer on an enforcement stop on Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road about 3:35 p.m., telling him about the shooting and saying she needed medical help.

She said she was shot by a male in the front passenger seat of a Chrysler 300 sedan being driven by a female, while on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 680 to westbound Highway 24, according to the CHP. The suspect vehicle then fled.

The woman was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to her leg, the CHP said. Two children in the car with the victim were uninjured.

The westbound on-ramp to Highway 24 was closed to traffic from Ygnacio Valley Road for about an hour for an investigation, which is ongoing, the CHP said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.