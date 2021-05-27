A long to-do list

The project drew full council support for an "A" priority and high praise from first-year Mayor Karla Brown, who told the Weekly "it is difficult to select from the approximately 90 projects" which she's most excited about, but said "there are many exciting topics that will be coming forward in the next two years" that she's looking forward to.

Quality of life projects that had sizable support from the community include designing a long-planned community farm at Bernal Park, where there will be a demonstration garden with an assortment of crops, orchards and vineyards, as well as an education center.

Nearly 80 items made the list, which the council updates biennially and will treat as their top priorities for the ensuing two years. They range from ambitious endeavors including revitalizing the local economy after reopening with campaigns and marquee events like Weekend on Main, restarting the East Pleasanton Specific Plan process and updating the Housing Element, to smaller projects such as outreach with youths and teens and piloting the use of pesticide alternatives in city parks.

During the course of two recent meetings, the council spent more than seven hours combined discussing the merits and challenges of each project in the draft work plan covering fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 before unanimously approving the final version on May 18.

A new community farm, cricket pitches and bike trails are just a few of the public projects that Pleasanton residents can expect to see take off during the next couple of years, after the Pleasanton City Council signed off on the city's final work plan last week.

Looking toward parts of the East Pleasanton Specific Plan area from near the city's Operations Services Center on Busch Road. Restarting the specific plan work is among the city's key goals for the next two years. (Photo by Jeremy Walsh)

One of the city's goals during the next couple of years is to support and expand Pleasanton's life sciences industry by creating a program for that purpose and putting it into action. Shown: Design plans for proposed expansion of the 10x Genomics corporate campus near Stoneridge Mall. (Image courtesy of 10x Genomics)

Over the next two years, city leaders will work to develop a new vision for the Century House on Santa Rita Road, a local landmark used in the past for various events. That may include revisiting plans to partly pave over the open space behind the house. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

One of the city's goals during the next couple of years is to support and expand Pleasanton's life sciences industry by creating a program for that purpose and putting it into action. Shown: Demolition site on Stoneridge Mall Road set to be the home of the extended corporate campus of 10x Genomics. (Photo by Jeremy Walsh)

Renovations and expansion designs for a skate park at Ken Mercer Sports Park also earned an "A" priority in the two-year work plan and unanimous backing from city leaders. (Photo by Jeremy Walsh)

Pleasanton Police Chief David Swing's new Community Advisory Board will feature a cross-section of city residents from different backgrounds to weigh in on local policing practices, including use of force and mental health response. (File photo by Ryan J. Degan)

Cricket pitches were one of the most strongly lobbied projects during the city work plan process, receiving a top priority ranking and full support from the City Council. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

Street repairs throughout Pleasanton are planned to make local traffic more manageable as well as safer for both bicyclists and pedestrians. Staff said the reconstruction of West Las Positas Boulevard is "first followed by, or to include, the bicycle and pedestrian improvements as ranked as the top corridor in the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan."

Other important or notable items for the city are creating a plan to tackle homelessness, trying to remove hazardous synthetic chemicals from the local water supply, implement Climate Action Plan 2.0, labor negotiations and expand and improve parking in downtown Pleasanton.

Housing and development is featured prominently in the work plan; some goals through 2023 are to develop a Stoneridge Shopping Center framework, find sites that can be rezoned to residential in order to meet the city's state-mandated regional housing needs allocation (RHNA), and move forward with plans to add senior housing on the Merritt property and a subdivision on the Lester property.

Higher-profile projects and initiatives like getting the newly formed Police Chief's Community Advisory Board and the city's alternative mental health response pilot program both off the ground are all in the work plan, but many items tackle more administrative or day-to-day business like updating utility rates, affording housing fees, and water and sewer master plans (including connection fees), adopting a 10-year infrastructure and facilities replacement plan, conducting a community survey, and redesigning the city website.

"I supported programs that keep our community healthy and active, and there were many projects this year that aimed to have fun while improving our lives," Brown said. "I also endorsed programs to assist in the recovery of our residents and businesses, as we emerge from the effects of COVID-19, protecting and improving our drinking water quality, completing our Housing Element update for RHNA 2023, and improving access for disabled residents within new developments."

Priorities are assigned one of three categories: to be completed within the first year, complete a significant milestone by the end of the second year, and to be worked on as time allows but with less priority than the other two categories.

There are nearly as many priorities in the 2021-2023 work plan as the previous one, which had 81. With the priority list now finalized, staff will get to work on drafting operating and capital improvement program budgets that align with the goals expected to take off later this year. Once budgets are approved, officials then work to come up with appropriate timelines for the priorities.

Over the next two years, the city will consider developing or adopting ordinances to phase out single-use plastic utensils in local restaurants and retail establishments, prohibit smoking inside townhomes and condominiums, and ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

After an overhaul of West Las Positas including all new pavement, curb and gutters, a two-lane configuration along some sections from Foothill Road to Kirkcaldy Street will be added in the interim, and new bike lanes will be added. Santa Rita Road will also see bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The city will also look to address wider regional transportation issues by completing the planning process to eventually connect BART to Valley Link.

Here is the list of the council's 78 priorities; the full work plan, including detailed project descriptions and cost estimates where available, can be found on the city website .

A long to-do list

Pleasanton Council adopts final work plan with city's top priorities for next two years