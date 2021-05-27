Sustainable Contra Costa seeks nominations for annual Leadership in Sustainability Awards

Sustainable Contra Costa is seeking to recognize local leaders in environmental sustainability in Contra Costa County and is soliciting nominations for its annual Leadership in Sustainability Awards.

Open to applicants through July 2, awards are available to people who live in Contra Costa County or to those whose work directly impacts the community.

"Sustainable Contra Costa is proud to honor the leaders and activists whose good work is making Contra Costa communities healthy, beautiful, clean and resilient," staff said in a statement. "Awards are presented to individuals, nonprofits, government programs, schools and businesses."

Nominees are being sought in the following categories:

* Leadership in Sustainability Award