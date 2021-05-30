News

Livermore: Memorial Squadron performs Northern California flyovers

Memorial Day event set at USS Hornet Museum

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, May 30, 2021, 10:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Memorial Squadron flies over the USS Hornet in Alameda on Sunday. Memorial Squadron's primary mission is supporting U.S. military veterans, living and deceased. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

Northern California aviation fans were treated Sunday to Memorial Day weekend flyovers by the Memorial Squadron USA, a nonprofit group of about 20 pilots flying vintage aircraft used for events commemorating members of the U.S. military, living and deceased.

The Memorial Squadron flies over the USS Hornet in Alameda on Sunday.(Photo by Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

Taking off from the Livermore Municipal Airport around 12:30 p.m., the pilots flew 1,000 feet over Concord's Buchanan Field, 500 feet over the runway at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, 500 feet over the Sacramento Valley National Veteran's Cemetery, 500 feet over the U.S.S. Hornet in Alameda, 1,000 feet over Alameda's Coast Guard Island, then 1,000 feet over the Lafayette Hillside Veteran's Memorial in Lafayette.

On Monday, the U.S.S. Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum will host a Memorial Day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a socially distanced ceremony and wreath toss at 11 a.m. The Swingin' Blue Stars will perform on the pier near the museum with vendors nearby, including the California Historical Radio Society, which will have vintage radios for sale. The Walking Ghosts of Black History will host a small exhibition in the hangar bay that spotlights aviation pioneer Jesse Brown.

For more information on the event, go to https://uss-hornet.org/.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Livermore: Memorial Squadron performs Northern California flyovers

Memorial Day event set at USS Hornet Museum

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sun, May 30, 2021, 10:05 pm

Northern California aviation fans were treated Sunday to Memorial Day weekend flyovers by the Memorial Squadron USA, a nonprofit group of about 20 pilots flying vintage aircraft used for events commemorating members of the U.S. military, living and deceased.

Taking off from the Livermore Municipal Airport around 12:30 p.m., the pilots flew 1,000 feet over Concord's Buchanan Field, 500 feet over the runway at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, 500 feet over the Sacramento Valley National Veteran's Cemetery, 500 feet over the U.S.S. Hornet in Alameda, 1,000 feet over Alameda's Coast Guard Island, then 1,000 feet over the Lafayette Hillside Veteran's Memorial in Lafayette.

On Monday, the U.S.S. Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum will host a Memorial Day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a socially distanced ceremony and wreath toss at 11 a.m. The Swingin' Blue Stars will perform on the pier near the museum with vendors nearby, including the California Historical Radio Society, which will have vintage radios for sale. The Walking Ghosts of Black History will host a small exhibition in the hangar bay that spotlights aviation pioneer Jesse Brown.

For more information on the event, go to https://uss-hornet.org/.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.