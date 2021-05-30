Pleasanton's first cricket pitch opens at Alisal Elementary

Slideshow PUSD board member Steve Maher tries out the new cricket pitch, throwing a ball to batter Saanvi Immadi. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan) Pleasanton's first-ever cricket pitch opened May 21 at Alisal Elementary School. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan) Ajay Immadi attempts to teach the finer points of cricket to Superintendent David Haglund. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan) Pleasanton's first-ever cricket pitch opened May 21 at Alisal Elementary School. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan) Previous Next

Cricket competition has officially come to Pleasanton, now that the community's first designated pitch has opened at Alisal Elementary School.

Created in partnership between the Pleasanton Unified School District and local youth cricket group Cricket for Cubs, the new field will provide a much-needed space for the increasingly popular sport and serve as a way to help local residents feel like their interests are reflected in their community, according to local officials.

"We are so excited to share with you this new addition to our school and to the Pleasanton community. At Alisal we embrace diversity, we love people of different abilities, different genders, different cultures and so on," Alisal's principal Karen Johnson said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pitch last Friday. "The addition of this cricket pitch to our school fits perfectly as it will allow us to learn."

"This is not just about the sport itself, but about the city and Tri-Valley demonstrating inclusion and community buildup," added San Ramon City Councilman Sridhar Verose, founder and former president of San Ramon Cricket Association. "It's very important to make your community members and your residents feel like they are a part of it and welcome."

PUSD agreed to invest $60,000 in refurbishing the Alisal field in November 2020 as a part of its ongoing efforts to improve local school fields, school staff said. Cricket for Cubs agreed to fund the construction of the Alisal cricket pitch.