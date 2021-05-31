Board to discuss draft of SRVUSD's first Strategic Plan

The San Ramon Valley school board is set to publicly review draft versions of the district's new Strategic Plan and its latest Local Control and Accountability Plan on Tuesday evening.

The 2021-24 LCAP, a process mandated by the state government each academic year, aims to connect state-defined priorities to top goals at the district level outlined in its first-ever Strategic Plan document, according to San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Malloy.

"The first draft of the Strategic Plan, which reflects input gathered from the board and through our stakeholder engagement process, is aligned with the district's three areas of priority: equity, deep learning/innovation and social emotional well-being. The input is organized into specific goals to clarify purpose and desired outcomes for students," Malloy wrote in a staff report to the board.

After the public hearing Tuesday, the finalized documents will return to the school board for final approval on June 15.

The SRVUSD board's open-session meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (June 1) in the theater at San Ramon Valley High School, 501 Danville Blvd. in Danville. The meeting will also be livestreamed via the "SRVUSD Board" channel on YouTube.