San Ramon: Commission to revisit Bridges Golf Club addition

Project proposes building and deck upgrades to accommodate up to 450 guests

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Mon, May 31, 2021, 10:54 am
The Bridges Golf Club has submitted revised project plans for the construction of a 9,935-square-foot deck and building additions. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to carry on with its review of The Bridges Golf Club deck and building addition project during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Located at 9000 S. Gale Ridge Road in east San Ramon, the project proposal centers on the construction of a 9,935-square-foot expansion to the existing club facility for larger private events that is designed to accommodate up to 450 guests.

First presented to the commission during its meeting on Sept. 15, the project has seen a number of changes, much of which has been met with public concerns with impacts related to noise, traffic, parking, pedestrian safety and hours of operation.

Review of the project will continue during the San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (June 1).

Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 979 2715 1712. Residents can also listen in by calling 669-900-6833 and using the aforementioned webinar ID.

