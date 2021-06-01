DeSaulnier to provide congressional update during virtual town hall

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a virtual town hall to provide residents with a congressional update on Wednesday.

To be presented live on Rep. DeSaulnier's Facebook page, the Tri-Valley congressman will be joined by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) to discuss how Democrats have been staying busy since they took control of the House, Senate and White House.

"Representatives DeSaulnier and Thompson will provide updates on actions the administration and Congress have taken in the first 100-plus days of the Biden presidency to act on issues like recovering from the pandemic, gun violence prevention, racial justice, election reform and the assault on the Capitol," staff from DeSaulnier's office said in a statement.

Participants can submit questions prior to the event or live during the town hall, which will be held live on Wednesday (June 2) from 5 to 6 p.m. on Congressman DeSaulnier's Facebook page and via Zoom.

Interested residents can RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, by visiting DeSaulnier's website or calling 925-933-2660.