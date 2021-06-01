News

DeSaulnier to provide congressional update during virtual town hall

Local congressman to be joined by fellow Rep. Mike Thompson

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 1, 2021, 6:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier will be providing a virtual congressional update to residents on Wednesday. (File photo)

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a virtual town hall to provide residents with a congressional update on Wednesday.

To be presented live on Rep. DeSaulnier's Facebook page, the Tri-Valley congressman will be joined by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) to discuss how Democrats have been staying busy since they took control of the House, Senate and White House.

"Representatives DeSaulnier and Thompson will provide updates on actions the administration and Congress have taken in the first 100-plus days of the Biden presidency to act on issues like recovering from the pandemic, gun violence prevention, racial justice, election reform and the assault on the Capitol," staff from DeSaulnier's office said in a statement.

Participants can submit questions prior to the event or live during the town hall, which will be held live on Wednesday (June 2) from 5 to 6 p.m. on Congressman DeSaulnier's Facebook page and via Zoom.

Interested residents can RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, by visiting DeSaulnier's website or calling 925-933-2660.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

DeSaulnier to provide congressional update during virtual town hall

Local congressman to be joined by fellow Rep. Mike Thompson

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 1, 2021, 6:23 pm

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a virtual town hall to provide residents with a congressional update on Wednesday.

To be presented live on Rep. DeSaulnier's Facebook page, the Tri-Valley congressman will be joined by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) to discuss how Democrats have been staying busy since they took control of the House, Senate and White House.

"Representatives DeSaulnier and Thompson will provide updates on actions the administration and Congress have taken in the first 100-plus days of the Biden presidency to act on issues like recovering from the pandemic, gun violence prevention, racial justice, election reform and the assault on the Capitol," staff from DeSaulnier's office said in a statement.

Participants can submit questions prior to the event or live during the town hall, which will be held live on Wednesday (June 2) from 5 to 6 p.m. on Congressman DeSaulnier's Facebook page and via Zoom.

Interested residents can RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, by visiting DeSaulnier's website or calling 925-933-2660.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.